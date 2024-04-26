Camden's Billy Richmond headed to Arkansas to play college basketball

Camden's Billy Richmond puts up a shot during the Camden County Boys Basketball Tournament championship game between Camden and Camden Catholic played at Camden High School on Friday, February 16, 2024.

Billy Richmond is following John Calipari to the University of Arkansas.

The 6-foot-6 star forward for the Camden High School basketball team, who originally signed a National Letter of Intent to play at Kentucky, will now follow the head coach to Fayetteville, according to multiple reports on Friday.

Calipari left Kentucky following the season after the Wildcats were bounced by Oakland in a first-round upset in the NCAA Tournament on March 21. He was named the Arkansas head coach on April 10.

Richmond’s former teammates at Camden, DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, both entered the transfer portal after one season with the Wildcats. Bradshaw landed at Ohio State last week.

Like Wagner, Richmond’s father also played for Calipari when he was at Memphis.

Richmond is the third player from Calipari’s 2024 recruiting class who will follow the head coach to Arkansas. He joins another four-star recruit, Boogie Fland, of White Plains (N.Y.) and Karter Knox.

A first-team All-South Jersey selection for the Carino Boys’ Basketball Club of South Jersey, Richmond was Camden’s leading scorer (17 ppg) and rebounder (7.4 rpg) last winter. Blessed with quickness and a sweet left-handed shot, Richmond is the No. 22-ranked recruit in the country, according to 247Sports.

Richmond’s final scholastic basketball game was a 69-50 win over Arts, of Newark, in the state Group 3 final on March 9 at Rutgers University. He finished with 11 points and seven rebounds as the Panthers captured the program’s 13th state title and finished 30-2.

Richmond, who transferred to Camden as a junior, played in 53 career games with the Panthers.

