Camden High’s state championship basketball coach is stepping down

Natalie Norris, who led Camden High School to back-to-back girls state basketball championships, is retiring as head coach.

Norris confirmed the news to The State on Monday morning. She’s been the head coach at Camden since 2011. She will continue to teach at the school.

Under Norris, Camden played for three state championships from 2022-2024, winning the last two.

Norris was a standout player at Camden in the late 1980s and early 1990s. She was named S.C. Gatorade Player of Year as a senior and was the school’s all-time leading scorer when she graduated.

Norris went on to play at the University of South Carolina.

Most of Norris’ Camden records stood until Joyce Edwards broke them. Edwards was a top national recruit and a star player under Norris the past six seasons, and also signed to play for the the USC Gamecocks.

— This is a breaking story and will be updated.