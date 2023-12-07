Camden High grads DJ Wagner, Bradshaw returning home, but which one might not play?

Jul 16, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; USA-Kentucky guard DJ Wagner (21) drives to the net against Canada center Enoch Boakye (13) during the first half of the Men's Gold game at Mattamy Athletic Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

DJ Wagner is returning home on Saturday.

But will he play?

The three-time South Jersey Player of the Year will join fellow Camden High grad Aaron Bradshaw and the rest of the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team when it plays Penn at the Wells Fargo Center.

Tipoff is set for noon. The game is being televised on ESPN2.

Wagner and Bradshaw led Camden High to one of his most successful stretches in the program's storied history. The Panthers went 96-7 over the last four seasons, including their first state title in over two decades.

The two played in the McDonald's All-American Game last March with Wagner earning Co-Most Valuable Player honors with a 19-point effort. Bradshaw was also stellar with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Months later, they traded in Camden's purple-and-gold for Kentucky's blue-and-white.

Camden senior DJ Wagner is the 2023 South Jersey Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Wagner is the son of Dajuan Wagner and the grandson of Milt Wagner, both legendary Camden players who went on to play in the NBA.

Wagner out?

Wagner suffered a sprained ankle in the first half of a victory over Miami on Nov. 28. The freshman didn’t play during the Wildcats’ upset loss to UNC-Wilmington four days later.

Earlier this week, Kentucky head coach John Calipari said that Wagner was getting treatment on his ankle and was considered day-to-day. Calipari wasn’t sure if Wagner will be available for the game against Penn.

Wagner has made an immediate impact for No. 16-ranked Kentucky. He's averaging 13.1 points and 3.3 assists over his seven games played this season. Wagner is playing 25 minutes per game, adding a strong defensive presence as well as running the offense.

Dec 2, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Aaron Bradshaw (2) runs down the court after making a basket against the North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Bradshaw in

The 7-foot-1 freshman center made his collegiate debut against UNC-Wilmington, posting three points and two rebounds in 12 minutes.

Bradshaw has been battling a foot injury that kept him out of Kentucky’s title run at the GLOBL JAM Tournament over the summer, two preseason games and the first seven games of the 2023-24 season.

Bradshaw gives Kentucky’s frontcourt a much-needed boost on the boards as well as a solid rim protector.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: DJ Wagner, Kentucky to play in Philly against Penn