Camden Heide's career night helps Purdue basketball bounce back against Rutgers

WEST LAFAYETTE − Rutgers put a damper on the Mackey Arena crowd a little more than one year ago.

Purdue basketball made sure that wouldn't happen Thursday.

The No. 3-ranked Boilermakers used an offensive flurry over the final eight minutes of the first half to put Rutgers in a 19-point halftime hole.

Purdue's 96-68 victory over the Scarlet Knights quickly put to rest any talk of lingering effects after the Boilermakers lost at Ohio State on Sunday, handing Rutgers its most lopsided defeat of the season.

Following Illinois' loss at Penn State Wednesday, Purdue now has a 2.5-game lead over the Illini in the Big Ten standings with four regular season games remaining.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Lance Jones (55) reacts after scoring during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

It was over when

Camden Heide received a technical foul after making a 3-pointer from the corner right in front of Rutgers' bench.

The Scarlet Knights hit 1 of 2 free throws, closing within 25-22 of Purdue. But Heide's tech was a spark for the Boilermakers, who outscored Rutgers 27-11 over the final 7:45 of the first half and Heide would go on to have a career night.

Purdue's 52 points by halftime are the most Rutgers has allowed in a half all season.

Zach Edey watch

Zach Edey missed two late free throws last week against Minnesota, further seemingly falling into a slump from the foul line.

After going 11-for-11 from the line, Edey has now made 19 straight free throws. Edey finished with 25 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks.

3 stars

Braden Smith, Purdue: The sophomore point guard had a few bad turnovers, but more than made up for them. Smith made his first five shots to get the Purdue offense rolling. He scored all 13 of his points in the first half and added 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Camden Heide, Purdue: The redshirt freshman came off the bench and made three straight 3s in less than four minutes that helped turn a 19-17 lead into a 33-22 advantage. Heide poured in a career-high 18 points on 7 of 7 shooting.

Lance Jones, Purdue: It's hard to imagine a better fit coming out of the transfer portal than Jones with Purdue. If it's not his offense or defense, the halftime dancing is enough. But Jones has been more than anyone could've imagined and Thursday tossed in 17 points, his eighth game this season with at least 17.

