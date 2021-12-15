Camden Brown commits to Auburn football
Auburn has landed another wide receiver.
The Tigers have landed Camden Brown’s commitment.
Brown is listed at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, and is from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
He picked Auburn over Pitt. He was previously committed to the Panthers but Auburn’s coaching staff made a strong push late.
