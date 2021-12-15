Breaking News:

Camden Brown commits to Auburn football

Zac Blackerby
In this article:
Auburn has landed another wide receiver.

The Tigers have landed Camden Brown’s commitment.

Brown is listed at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, and is from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He picked Auburn over Pitt. He was previously committed to the Panthers but Auburn’s coaching staff made a strong push late.

