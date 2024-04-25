Cambridge United oppose changes to FA Cup replays

Alex Tunbridge said replays give players, staff and supporters hope, dreams, and great memories [Steve Hubbard/BBC]

Cambridge United's chief executive has said scrapping FA Cup replays would have a "huge impact" on smaller clubs.

Alex Tunbridge, formerly in charge at Newport County, said money from the League Two team's 2018 replay against Tottenham Hotspur "probably kept the club alive".

He worried that without replays clubs could not "springboard" up the football pyramid.

The cup's long-standing format changed following an agreement between the Football Association (FA) and Premier League.

'Taken from us'

Replays have been scrapped from the first round onwards from the 2024-25 season.

Mr Tunbridge added his voice to the outcry from smaller clubs, including Peterborough United.

"The FA Cup is arguably one of the best cup competitions in the world, from a domestic perspective," he said

"It gives players, staff, and supporters dreams, great memories, and hope.

"An element of that is the replays and it that has been taken away from us."

The controversial changes followed the expansion of European competitions next season and the resulting pressure on the domestic football calendar.

Replays for lower league teams against bigger clubs often result in much-needed income and the chance to improve infrastructure .

The changes come as part of a new six-year agreement between the Football Association (FA) and the Premier League [Steve Hubbard/BBC]

Mr Tunbridge told BBC Look East: "The club here played Manchester United, they drew at home and took ticket revenue from 67,000 [fans] and tv revenue.

"That's all revenue now that would be lost as a result of the replays being abolished.

"It essentially creates an opportunity to springboard to that next level and create legacies."

He was "disappointed" and hoped the Premier League , EFL and FA could come together and have a "sensible conversation".

"Now is the time for everyone to sit around the table and look at what sustainability means and how we protect the pyramid," he added.

'Tip of a growing iceberg'

Fair Game, a collaboration of professional clubs campaigning to improve football governance, backed Mr Tunbridge's view.

Niall Couper, chief executive, claimed it had been: "a decision stitched up by the very elite of the game" with "devastating" consequences for the smaller clubs.

"We have seen statistically at every level of the pyramid the gap is getting wider and wider," he said.

"The decision is the tip of a growing iceberg that really needs to be addressed."

The FA said the move to eliminate replays had been made "in light of changes to the calendar" driven by the expanded European competitions.

The English Football League (EFL) claimed the new format had been "agreed solely between the Premier League and FA".

