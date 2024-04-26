Cambridge Springs victorious in pitcher's duel versus Saegertown

Apr. 26—CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Thursday's showdown between Cambridge Springs and Saegertown featured two of the top pitchers in the area. The matchup didn't disappoint, as Cambridge won the Region 2 pitcher's duel 1-0 at home.

Besides a couple of errors and a Saegertown single in the second and fifth innings, each frame was three up, three down until the sixth.

In the top of the sixth with the score still knotted at double zeros, the pressure continued to build. Saegertown's Mackenzie Brauen walked on base to open the inning before a fly ball on a hard liner to right field.

Cambridge Springs pitcher Kayla Crawford caught a bunt attempt in the air and fired the ball to first base for a double play. Her quick reaction time closed the inning for the Blue Devils and swung momentum in their favor.

That momentum was stayed on Cambridge's side. Senior Kylee Miller hit a hard line drive to right field that hit the top half of the fence. Her near-homer was good for a double. Jayden Newell's sacrifice bunt advanced Miller to third before Triniti Caldwell hit an RBI single to shallow right for the first and only score of the game.

"Kylee hits one off the fence. Then Jayden Newell bunts and advanced her, we get her to third," Cambridge Springs head coach Angie Mumford. "Triniti Caldwell came up with a clutch hit to right. You can't ask for it to play out any better than that."

In the top of the seventh with the Panthers needed a run to stay alive, the first at bat was a line out on a hard-hit ball that went directly to the second baseman. Maddy Pratt reached first on an error and Kacie Mook singled to put a runner in scoring position.

It wasn't enough offense for Saegertown, as Crawford struck out the final batter to put the game on ice.

"Kayla had a great day on the mound. Her battery mate, Morgan Dunton, those two make an amazing team together," Mumford said. "The defense made plays tonight. We made the plays we didn't make the other night and we cleaned things up."

Crawford finished with eight strike outs and one walk. Cambridge's defense had no errors and was in the right place at the right time.

For Saegertown, the Panthers couldn't get a hit when they needed it most. They had a runner on third base in the fifth inning, but couldn't get her home. Three defensive errors and not enough offense proved to be too much.

"Mikaila thew well, she always does. We are trying to learn from our earlier games this season, however, they had timely bunting," Saegertown head coach Jenn Bowes said. "You'll see that now as we all get better in the second half of the season. Bunting is a huge part of the game and it will help move runners. Next thing you know a little mistake or a base hit and that's when you're going to score runs. Executing the little things was the difference in today's game for us."

Obenrader struck out eight in six innings of action. Mook was 2-for-2 while fellow senior Maggie Triola had the team's third hit.

Saegertown is 6-2 in region play and 7-2 overall. The Panthers are scheduled to play at Maplewood on Tuesday for another region contest. Both of the team's region losses are to Cambridge Springs.

"What we talked about today was you lose and you learn. We learned a lot today about us today and things we need to work on, things we need to clean up," Bowes said. "Things we will focus on and get better as we play softball the next couple weeks."

Cambridge moved to 6-2 in Region 2 and 7-2 overall. The Blue Devils are slated to host Youngsville on Tuesday.

------

Saegertown (0)

(AB-R-H-BI) Arblaster 3-0-0-0, Paris 3-0-0-0, Obenrader 3-0-0-0, Pratt 3-0-0-0, Triola 3-0-1-0, Mook 2-0-2-0, McGilll 2-0-0-0, Halsey 2-0-0-0, Brauen 1-0-0-0. Totals 22-0-3-0.

Cambridge Springs (1)

(AB-R-H-BI) Miller 3-1-1-00, Newell 2-0-0-0, Caldwell 3-0-1-1, Dunton 2-0-0-0, Eaglen 3-0-0-0, Simmons 2-0-0-0, Cunningham 1-0-0-0, Crawford 2-0-0-0, Leandro 1-0-0-0, Murawksi 1-0-0-0. Totals 20-1-2-1.

Saegertown 000 000 0 — 0 3 3

Cambridge Springs 000 001 x — 1 2 1

BATTING

2B: CS — Miller.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — Obenrader 6-2-1-1-8-1; CS — Crawford 7-3-0-0-8-1.

