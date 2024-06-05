Cambridge Springs rally falls short vs. Carmichaels

ERIE — Cambridge Springs' softball team lost to Carmichaels on Monday afternoon 2-1 at Penn State Behrend in the PIAA Class 1A first round. The Blue Devils tied the game at one on a walk in the sixth inning, but were unable to score in extra innings to continue the game after the Mighty Mikes scored in the top of the eighth.

Pitching was the name of this game, as both starters combined for 31 strikeouts. Kayla Crawford got the start for the Blue Devils, pitching all eight innings. Crawford allowed five hits and two runs, walking two and striking out 16. Crawford and Bailey Barnyak of Carmichaels went back and forth in the circle, turning the game into a pitchers' duel worthy of two winning pitchers.

"It had everything," said Cambridge Springs head coach Angela Mumford. "It had clutch hitting, it had bunts, small ball you name it. It was everything. Kayla (Crawford) was fantastic, fabulous in the circle. I can't say enough of how well she played."

After three innings with no runs, Carmichaels got on the board after a sacrifice bunt. Cambridge Springs responded in the bottom of the sixth after a walk from Quinn Eaglen scored Payton Leandro. Cambridge Springs loaded the bases with one out in the sixth, but weren't able to score another run after the Mighty Mikes shut the door.

Carmichaels took the lead in the top of extras after Cambridge Springs was unable to bring home a runner on second base for the win in the bottom of the seventh. A bloop single to the edge of the grass brought home the game-winning run, as the Blue Devils again left runners on base to close out the game.

Eaglen, Triniti Caldwell and Jaydan Newell led the Cambridge Springs offense. Eaglen went 1-for-3 at the plate, scoring the team's only RBI. Caldwell went 1-for-2 at the plate, walking once. Newell went 1-for-3 with a walk.

"We just couldn't get that second run across to tie it up," said Mumford. "We manufactured one. I had many kids come up and be clutch. It was a great season, I'm super proud of them."

The Blue Devils had many opportunities to score runs, but clutch pitching from Barnyak made it difficult for Cambridge Springs to capitalize with runners on.

The Blue Devils were limited early after being baited by risers, but they made adjustments that allowed them to tally walks and give themselves a chance.

"We stopped chasing the riser," said Mumford. "We made her come back down to our zone and we also went to some small ball."

But in the end, it was too little too late for Cambridge Springs as their season ended. The Blue Devils finished the year with a 16-3 record and a District 10 title.

"Tremendous amount of improvement," said Mumford. "When we started, there were kids who were questioning themselves and how good they were, to see them be confident today and get on and do their thing speaks volumes to how far they have come."

Cambridge Springs no doubt had the firepower to go further in the playoffs, but there is always much to look forward to next year and beyond, even with senior leadership leaving the team.

"Number one, we're sad to see our seniors," said Mumford. "We had three wonderful seniors and a leader in Kylee Miller. But, next year we'll reload and look to repeat our success this year."

Carmichaels advances to the second round of the PIAA playoffs and will face the winner of Claysburg-Kimmel and West Greene.

------------

Carmicaels (2)

(AB-R-H-BI) Waggett 3-1-2-0, Barnyak 3-0-0-0, McConnell 4-1-2-1, Jacobs 4-0-0-0, M. Voithofer 2-0-0-1, Plavi 3-0-1-0, A. Voithofer 2-0-0-0, Staggers 3-0-0-0, Miller 2-0-0-0, Simon 1-0-0-0. Totals 27-2-5-2.

Cambridge Springs (1)

(AB-R-H-BI) Miller 3-0-0-0, Newell 3-0-1-0, Caldwell 2-0-1-0, Dunton 3-0-0-0, Eaglen 3-0-1-1, Simmons 4-0-1-0, Cunningham 2-0-0-0, Crawford 2-0-0-0, Murawski 2-0-1-0, Leandro 1-1-0-0. Totals 25-1-5-1.

Carmichaels 000 100 01 — 2 5 1

Cambridge Springs 000 001 00 — 1 5 0

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) CR — Barnyak WP 8-5-1-1-15-4; CS — Crawford LP 8-5-2-2-16-2.