Cambridge Springs football rolls into D-10 semis. What makes the Blue Devils so dangerous?

EDINBORO – Cambridge Springs knows how good this Class 1A bracket is.

The second-seeded Blue Devils were all business in the quarterfinals of the District 10 football playoffs, rolling to a 42-8 victory over No. 7 Maplewood at Linden Field.

CS is one of several teams that feels it can win this tournament. If the Blue Devils play like they did Saturday, they’ll be awfully hard to stop.

Brett Kania ran for two touchdowns and Morgan Applebee threw two more, helping CS to a victory that was over in a hurry. It was more of what we’ve seen from the Blue Devils all season – swarming defense, quality line play and a handful of dangerous runners.

“We had five days of practice to get ready, so that was a big help, and we’re a good team,” said Applebee, a junior. “That’s all it is.”

Off to the races

Cambridge Springs (10-1) scored on three of its four first-half drives.

Josh Gorton capped the first with a 1-yard touchdown before Kania broke a 62-yard run and Applebee connected with Tristen Mazzadra for a 53-yard catch-and-run. When Brandon Hoover intercepted a Maplewood (3-8) pass attempt and brought it back 74 yards for a score, it felt like the dagger with a minute still remaining in the first half.

Junior quarterback Morgan Applebee threw two touchdowns in Saturday's 42-8 victory over Maplewood in the District 10 Class 1A football quarterfinals.

“Our line was blocking really well,” said Kania, a sophomore. “The holes were big for me and we were just working together really well.”

Kania’s 38-yard TD started a running clock 1:48 into the second half. Applebee would later connect with Preston Gorton for CS’s final score, sending Maplewood home in a fashion similar to CS’s 41-0 victory over the Tigers in Week 3.

“We have four ball carriers who each had more than 500 yards in the regular season,” Kania said. “I think that really helps, just to disperse the ball well and keep the defense off balance.”

Loaded bracket

D-10’s Class 1A bracket is filled with Region 1 teams which beat each other up all year, including No. 1 Lakeview (9-1), which received a bye into next week’s semifinals.

No. 6 Mercer (6-4) beat No. 3 Cochranton (5-4) 14-0, avenging its 16-13 loss to the Cardinals in Week 5. No. 3 Eisenhower (8-3), the lone Region 2 team in this classification, bested No. 6 Reynolds (4-7) 34-8.

That means CS will next get Eisenhower, the Class 1A runner-up last year which beat CS on its way to the final. Lakeview, meanwhile, will try to avenge its Week 8 loss to Mercer.

