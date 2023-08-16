Can Cambridge Springs use its experience to win region and district football titles?

The start of the 2023 District 10 football season is right around the corner. Visit GoErie.com throughout August for updated videos and photos from team camps. Here is one in a series of previews for all 39 D-10 teams:

Cambridge Springs Blue Devils

Coach: Nathan Liberty (11th season, 54-44)

2022 record: 8-4 (5-2 Region 1)

2022 playoff results: Defeated Mercer 21-14 in the District 10 Class 1A quarterfinals before losing to Eisenhower 25-20 in the semifinals.

Assistant coaches: Chad Edwards, Tom Liberty, Scott Vincent, Bill Hoy, Michael Lipps, Scott Hoover, Clifton Roberts, Zack Stafford, Scott Tenney

The Gorton defense

When Cambridge Springs is on defense, inevitably the public address announcer is going to say “tackle by” with either Josh or Preston Gorton. The senior twins fly all over the field to make tackles and both had more than 100 tackles last fall. Josh Gorton, an inside linebacker, led the team with 115 tackles, including 85 solo tackles, while defensive back Preston Gorton, had 109 tackles, including 84 solo. The two are sparkplugs on defense along with defensive end Tristen Mazzadra, who is on a mission this fall. He had 9½ sacks as a junior to go with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Parker Schmidt is another defensive star for the Blue Devils, who are looking to shut down run-heavy offenses, not only in Region 1 but in Class 1A as well.

Experienced offense

Cambridge Springs lost a few key players on offense, but the Blue Devils have most of their starters back looking to lead the way. Quarterback Morgan Applebee threw for 1,061 yards and 13 touchdowns and ran for 153 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore, while the rushing duo of Brett Kania and Josh Gorton are back as well. Kania had a solid freshman season with 730 yards and six touchdowns on 122 carries and Gorton had 333 yards and four touchdowns on 46 carries. Preston Gorton pulled down 22 catches for 405 yards and four touchdowns as a top wide receiver. Mazzadra returns at tight end and Damarius Olsen is back on the offensive line. Schmidt could help on the offensive line along with Noah Moyer, Demarco Green, Zeke Carson and Colt Proper.

Schedule

Aug. 26 vs. Kennedy Catholic* 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Eisenhower 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Maplewood* 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Reynolds* 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Iroquois 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Saegertown* 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Lakeview* 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Cochranton* 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Mercer* 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Union City 7 p.m.

*Region 1 game

