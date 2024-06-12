Cambridge sign former Newcastle defender Watts

Cambridge United have signed former Newcastle defender Kell Watts on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old centre-back made a single Premier League appearance for the Magpies, as a second-half substitute in a 3-1 defeat by Liverpool in 2020.

He spent last season on loan in League One with Wigan Athletic, playing 19 games, including a 2-1 home win over Cambridge in September.

"It's time for me to make the next step in my career and from everything I've heard and learned about Cambridge United, I am convinced that this is the right place for me," he said.

Watts is no stranger to Cambridgeshire, having played on loan at Peterborough United during the 2022-23 season, and is the first signing by the U's in the summer transfer window.

"He is a great character, a fantastic footballer and he will add a lot of quality and competition to the team," said head coach Garry Monk.