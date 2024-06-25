Cambridge sign defender Gibbons on permanent basis

James Gibbons joined Cambridge United on loan from Bristol Rovers in January [Getty Images]

Cambridge United have signed defender James Gibbons permanently on a two-year contract.

Gibbons, 26, played for the club on loan from fellow League One side Bristol Rovers during the second half of last season.

He made 13 appearances for the U's, before being released by Rovers in May.

“I am buzzing to be back,” Gibbons told Cambridge's website.

“I was made to feel right at home by everyone at the club, including the supporters, who were unbelievable to me."

Cambridge manager Garry Monk added: “James was a consistent performer in his time with us last season.

"He adds great experience and versatility to the team, as well as tremendous leadership skills."

Cambridge will start their new league season on the weekend of 10-11 August, with fixtures scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, 26 June.