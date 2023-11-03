How Cambridge residents fought off a £50-a-day Ulez-style charge

Mackays of Cambridge helped lead a campaign against the so-called ‘sustainable travel zone’ last year - John Lawrence

On one of Cambridge’s busiest roads, Neil Mackay is preparing to close his hardware shop after more than 100 years in business.

Campaigners have just defeated an attempt to charge motorists in and around the city between £5 and £50 per day – but Mr Mackay fears local council authorities are set on waging a “war on motorists” that is far from over.

Mackays of Cambridge, which relies on a fleet of vans to deliver specialist tools and machinery to builders, has been a household name in the area since 1912.

Last year, it helped lead a campaign against the so-called “sustainable travel zone” under which its vehicles would have been charged £10 a day to drive in Cambridge, as well as swathes of the surrounding countryside.

“We’re quite a large operation and they were proposing charging £10 a van. Certainly if we were just sitting there [in the zone] we would have been strangled to death,” Mr Mackay said.

“It was going to make us less competitive. Tradesmen simply can’t afford to live in Cambridge, most of them drive in from outside of Cambridge.”

Neil Mackay, 68, is preparing to move his hardware shop after more than 100 years on the same site - John Lawrence

‘It’s a war on motorists’

The scheme was backed by the Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP), an executive body of representatives from three councils surrounding Cambridge, but never went ahead after 58pc of residents voted against it in a consultation in September.

The victory should have seen the family-owned business remain at its current location in confidence.

“The day we said we were going to leave [Cambridge] the GCP announced they were going to reclassify streets in Cambridge,” Mr Mackay said. “So, effectively they were going to be blocking a lot of the roads to traffic in and around Cambridge.”

Plans to redesignate dozens of streets in the area in favour of pedestrians, cyclists and buses came as the final straw. “It’s a war on motorists. They’re just not taking no for an answer,” he said.

The firm is now relocating to an out-of-town site in an effort to stay viable as Mr Mackay, 68, hands over the reins to his son. “I want to give him the best opportunity to drive our business forward into the next generation,” he added.

The fight against a policy ‘worse than Ulez’

Hundreds of locals took to the streets to campaign against the proposed sustainable travel zone, which would have cost £5 for cars, £10 for light goods vehicles and £50 for heavy goods vehicles per day for driving within the zone’s boundaries.

Unlike London’s Ulez zone, there were no exemptions for low-emission and electric vehicles and staff and patients at Cambridge’s Addenbrooke’s Hospital would have had to pay it.

The end goal was said to be a reduction in traffic congestion, which has plagued the city for a number of years, and fund an expanded bus network and more cycle lanes.

Dan Lentell, an independent councillor at South Cambridgeshire District Council, a member council of the GCP, resigned as a Liberal Democrat in late September over his party’s support for the scheme.

“I am the only councillor in Cambridge who changed their party allegiance over the congestion charge,” he said.

“I spent two weeks trying to convince them [Lib Dems] that this was politically and morally the wrong thing to do.”

He said his pleas fell on deaf ears because the scheme was motivated by an “ideological dislike of private transport” that would have generated £26m from fees.

“I represent a very rural part of the world over in Willingham. Our residents here were going to be taxed to go to hospital and taxed to go to work. That was just a moral line in the sand that I was not prepared to cross.

“This was just an abominable policy. It’s significantly worse than Ulez,” he added.

After campaigners spent weeks protesting against the scheme, local Labour politicians said they were withdrawing their support for the congestion charge zone, known as Making Connections, in September over concerns about its impact on low-income residents.

Mr Mackay is relocating to an out-of-town site in an effort to keep his business viable - John Lawrence

Mike Davey, Labour leader of Cambridge City Council, a constituent GCP authority, denied his councillors were prejudiced against car users, but acknowledged that the proposed charge zone “did divide the city down the middle”.

“There was some serious campaigning,” he said, adding that the issue became “divisive within this city, it became binary: you’re either in favour of it or against it.

“We’re not waging a war on motorists. In a city like Cambridge, which is surrounded by a rural patch, people need cars [and] if the buses aren’t better people need cars to get around.

“We’re in favour of trying to improve the climate and that therefore requires us to do things about clean air and improving the city requires us to do something about congestion.”

The plans were later revised to include a number of amendments, including a 53-day payment that covered drivers only using their car once a week.

New charges ‘inevitable’ because of switch to electric

Cllr Davey added that he believed that the Liberal Democrats, who have majorities in Cambridge County Council and South Cambs Council, two of three authorities within the GCP, dropped their support for the scheme under pressure from parliamentary candidates for seats covered by the zone.

“We [Labour] were waiting to see what happened. What occurred was the Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidates made it clear it would not go ahead,” he said. The plans were then scrapped and never put to a vote of councillors.

However, a spokesman for Lib Dems parliamentary candidates in Cambridgeshire denied this, saying “local residents have been listened to and the proposals have been dropped”.

Heather Williams, Conservative opposition leader at South Cambs council, said that local councillors were looking to generate money from the scheme for new projects by taxing drivers.

“There’s a real problem with local leadership in Cambridge being out of ideas. So they’re seeing this as a way of getting money quickly and a way of putting in some vanity projects.

“You’re not going to get people on a bus who are currently using cars, our lifestyles are not geared up for that.

“There’s this obsession that buses are everything. Buses are important but they need to be part of a broader network.”

She said that the reason the scheme failed was because it failed to take into account people using the city’s hospital.

“The inclusion of Addenbrooks inside the zone was huge for people. That sparked quite a lot of controversy.”

But Roxanne de Beaux, director of Camcycle, a cycling campaign group in Cambridge said the scheme would have benefited drivers.

“We’re not saying ‘you can’t drive’ or ‘you shouldn’t drive’ we’re saying it’s not fair you have no choice but to drive,” she said.

“When you must drive you’re stuck in congestion and you have no choice but to do that because there are no other options,” she said.

“What we were supporting about the sustainable travel zone is that it was moving towards giving people sustainable choices.”

She says money generated from the scheme could have gone towards fixing potholes and separating cyclists from traffic with cycle lanes to give drivers more space.

Road charging in the city has now been put on hold, but could be given a second look in the future.

Brian Milnes, deputy leader of South Cambs Council, in October described charges on drivers to use roads as an “inevitability” because of the “multi-billion pound[s] loss vehicle excise duty and fuel tax” as more drivers switch to electric vehicles.

A spokesman for GCP said: “These were the issues we hoped the package of measures put forward in Making Connections would be able to tackle.

“However, we cannot escape the reality that the support for the Sustainable Travel Zone – which would have generated ring fenced funds for better and cheaper buses alongside more walking and cycling routes – was not there despite amendments we made to the scheme.

He added: “We understand without the groundswell of public and political backing for the changes which were being proposed they could not be delivered effectively.”

