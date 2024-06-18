Cambridge midfielder Brophy signs new deal

James Brophy has made 153 appearances for Cambridge United, scoring once [Rex Features]

Cambridge United midfielder James Brophy has signed a new two-year deal with the League One club.

The 29-year-old has made 153 appearances across three seasons for the U's, scoring once.

Brophy played in all 46 league matches last term as Cambridge finished 18th in League One, four points clear of relegation.

"I am thrilled to be staying with the club and continuing my time here at Cambridge United," he told the club's website.

"We have [had] some really great moments together and it has been a great fit. The gaffer [Garry Monk] has laid out where he wants this team to be, and I am excited to be a part of that."

Brophy began his professional career at Swindon Town before spending four years at Leyton Orient.

He scored 11 goals in 149 games for the O's before moving to Cambridge in 2021.