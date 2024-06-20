Cambiaso reveals Spalletti instructions during Italy loss to Spain

Andrea Cambiaso reveals what Luciano Spalletti asked of him in the 1-0 defeat to Spain and warns Italy that their EURO 2024 adventure ‘can change in a moment.’

It certainly did not go to play in Gelsenkirchen, where the Azzurri had hoped to take the initiative off La Roja, but instead barely managed to string three passes together throughout the night.

They had just four shots on goal, one of which was on target, compared to Spain’s 20 shots and eight on target.

“It was a difficult match, they are a great team and proved themselves stronger on the night by winning the game,” Cambiaso told RAI Sport.

“It’s a pity, now we have to recover energy and think about Croatia.”

How did Italy change with Cambiaso?

Cambiaso came off the bench at half-time along with Bryan Cristante, replacing Davide Frattesi and Jorginho, so what did Spalletti ask of the Juventus full-back?

“He asked me to help the team in keeping the ball and keep wide to stretch them out. Maybe I didn’t do it in the right way. It really felt like Spain were moving at a faster tempo, that was decisive in this match. They were sharper and won the match.”

Italy only need a point against Croatia to qualify for the Round of 16 in second place, as Spain have now locked down the top spot in Group B.

“We need to stay calm, everything could change in a moment. We need to recover energy and put in a good performance against Croatia.”

That match will be played on Monday evening and Spalletti could be tempted to change to a three-man defence.

It had seemed to be the plan at half-time, only for them to tactically remain roughly the same even after the changes in personnel.