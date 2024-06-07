Camavinga gives sharp response over national team performance

Eduardo Camavinga was one of Real Madrid’s main protagonists as Los Blancos secured a double, including the club’s 15th Champions League title.

After helping Real Madrid enjoy a fruitful campaign, Camavinga has now embarked on a journey to Germany, where he will play a key role in France’s midfield for the upcoming European Championship.

Camavinga, though, has lately faced criticism for his performances, especially with the French national team.

Camavinga’s response to critics

In a recent presser, Camavinga was even asked about his subdued performances for the French national team.

The Real Madrid star staunchly defended himself, adding that he is part of the French national team because of his quality.

Camavinga will play a key role for France in Euro 2024 (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

“Haven’t I had any important game with Les Bleus in midfield? Since when? I was terrible for a year? I’m not frustrated,” Camavinga said (h/t Diario SPORT).

The midfielder went on to explain his position in Les Bleus setup while also acknowledging that there is much competition in midfield.

“If I’m here it’s because I have qualities in midfield. If you haven’t seen it, it’s you. There’s a lot of competition and you have to accept it. I’ve played some good games in midfield with the French team,” he said.

Camavinga featured as a late substitute in France’s 3-0 win over Luxembourg in a friendly. It was a game where his future teammate Kylian Mbappe produced a superb performance, notably racking up a goal and a couple of assists.

The Real Madrid midfielder will look to play a more important role in France gears up for the last friendly against Canada, before Les Bleus kick off their Euro 2024 campaign on June 16.