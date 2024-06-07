Camarda, Fonseca, Buongiorno and more: How Riso and Busardò will influence Milan’s summer

Agents hold a lot of power in football and the summer transfer window is when they tend to demonstrate their influence, such is the modern way. In this regard, Beppe Riso could be one of the most active in Serie A.

As our colleagues at SempreMilan.it write, Rise – who is Francesco Camarda’s agent, among many – is preparing to experience a heated few months with many negotiations that could come to light, and some involving Milan.

The Golden Boy

The first, as we have already mentioned, will be the renewal of Camarda, the man of the moment. After winning the Under 17 European Championship – in which he scored a brace in the final against Portugal – will sign a three-year contract with Milan that starts in July.

This is the first professional contract of his career for the 16-year-old, which will allow the Rossoneri to lock him up until 2027. It was an operation in which Riso himself played a crucial role by acting as mediator between the club and the striker’s family.

he love story between Camarda and Milan, which began in 2015 when Francesco was only seven years old, will last a long time. Several reports have claimed that he and his entourage turned down big offers from both Manchester clubs and Dortmund, as a sign of love for his boyhood club.

Despite the fact an agreement was reached several months ago, the parties have mutually decided to wait until the summer to fully exploit the three-year maximum contract imposed by the rules regarding underage players.

By signing the renewal at the end of the season, Milan will thus have the opportunity to extend Camarda’s contract until the end of the 2026-27 season. Had he signed before, it would have run out a year earlier.

The other clients

It is a significant deal for Milan, perhaps the most important in terms of safeguarding the future, but the relationship between Riso and the Rossoneri does not end with Camarda.

The founder of GR Sports also has Daniel Maldini (on loan at Monza) and Jan-Carlo Simic among his clients, two young talents who spent time with the Primavera and will have to decide together with the club and their agent what to do with their future.

If on the Maldini front it seems obvious that Monza will want to buy him permanently after a positive six-month loan spell there, for Simic the club are pushing for a loan that will allow him to grow more quickly.

A solid defender who plays like someone much his senior, the Rossoneri have a real gem on their hands, but there is a chance that he will not be in the red and black for much longer.

On his X account, Fabrizio Romano stated that Feyenoord have an interest in Simic but acknowledged the fact that Milan have already been in contractual talks with the youngster. Riso, then, will play another key role.

He is also the agent of one of Milan’s main targets for the centre-back position: Alessandro Buongiorno. The Torino captain is a profile followed for several months by Geoffrey Moncada who would like to gift him to Paulo Fonseca.

Torino president Urbano Cairo is a difficult figure to convince though and, as happened last summer, he will do everything to keep his captain. He even publicly said a few days ago that he is off the market, but here again his agent could have a vital say, especially if Buongiorno wishes to make a leap.

Busardò, the ‘Fonseca man’

Following Lille’s announcement, it seems that Fonseca will arrive at Milan shortly to become the new head coach and officially launch the post-Pioli era. While he may not arrive with the best CV and unanimous approval, his work with the French club is highly respected.

Paolo Busardò deserves a separate chapter in the talk of agents and intermediaries. Working for the CAA Base agency, he was the protagonist of the coaching waltz that will see the Portuguese coach stand in the dugout from next season.

As per multiple reports, Fonseca will put pen to paper on a two-year contract worth €2.5m net per season and there will be the option for an extra year on the club’s side.

The group that Busardo works for boasts clients such as Cole Palmer, Gleison Bremer, Kingsley Coman and Raphael Varane among many others.

Names that also stand out domestically that Milan could take a look at include Torino’s Samuele Ricci and Raoul Bellanova (formerly of Milan), Sassuolo’s Mattia Viti and (on loan from OGC Nice) Atalanta’s Caleb Okoli.