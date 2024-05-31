Camara given ban for covering anti-homophobia logos

Mohamed Camara (centre) scored Monaco's third goal in their 4-0 win over Nantes [Getty Images]

Mohamed Camara has been suspended for four matches after the Monaco midfielder covered up anti-homophobia messages on his shirt.

The 24-year-old Mali international placed white tape over the campaign logo on his chest during the club's 4-0 win over Nantes in Ligue 1 on 19 May.

In a statement, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) said the decision to impose the ban was made after hearing from Camara and considering the player's refusal "to carry out one or more actions to raise awareness of the fight against homophobia".

Last week, France's sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera told French radio station RTL that Camara should be subject to "the strongest sanctions".

All Ligue 1 clubs wore the campaign logo on their kits on the final day of the season, while the competition's emblem on team shirts displayed rainbow colours, all as part of an initiative by the LFP, the body that runs the top two tiers of French football.

The rainbow emblem was also covered up by Camara.

The Malian Football Federation issued a statement in support of Camara, saying "players are citizens like any others, whose fundamental rights must be protected in all circumstances".

Meanwhile, Monaco chief executive Thiago Scuro told French media the club backs the LFP's campaign and added they will discuss the situation with Camara "internally".