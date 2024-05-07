Camanche's Davison, DeWitt's Roling, Bloom and Pierce all qualify for individual state tennis meet

May 6—CAMANCHE — Camanche's Elise Davison and Central DeWitt's Saydie Roling made their way through the state qualifying singles bracket on Monday morning as the two locals met in the championship match.

Roling got the win in two sets 6-4 and 6-2 but the outcome did not matter because both athletes are now state bound for singles play. Winning the first three matches of the day took all the pressure off.

However, winning the championship match does help Roling have a shot at being seeded and given an easier opening round matchup at the individual state meet on May 24th and 25th.

Joining Roling is her teammates Brooke Bloom and Isabelle Pierce, a pair of seniors who dominated their way to winning the doubles championship. Bloom and Pierce defeated Grinnell's Kennedy Harms and Mary Jacobson 6-1 and 6-2.

Central DeWitt (11-8) will host team regionals on Friday, taking on Mount Pleasant (7-3). If they win they will take on the winner of Camanche (5-3) and Burlington Notre Dame (4-5) later on in the day.