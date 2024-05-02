Camanche takes seventh at River Valley Conference Meet

May 1—DURANT — The Camanche tallied a team score of 426 to place seventh at the River Valley Conference girls golf championships on Tuesday at Wahkonsa Golf Course in Durant.

The Storm were middle of the pack behind 14 teams with Mid-Prairie, Tipton and Beckman taking the top three spots. Northeast finished in 12th with a 467.

Delany Grant led the way over 18 holes, shooting a 100 to place 19th for the Storm. Brielle Cozzens shot a 105, Kennady Bigwood a 108, Chloe Lafollette-Wills a 113 and Mallory McDonald a 121.

Nora Huling was the leader for Northeast, shooting a 111 followed by Abby Hargrave with a 115, Holly Lamp with a 119, Brylee Meyermann a 122 and Brenna Meyermann with a 133.

Tipton's Paycee Sorgenfrey was the medalist on the day, shooting a 79 followed by Maddie Schmitz from Beckman Catholic who shot an 85.

Camanche will host Monticello next Monday at 4 p.m.

Storm finish in ninth at boys RVC meet

MUSCATINE — The Camanche Storm boys golf team finished in ninth place at the River Valley Conference meet on Wednesday at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course.

The Storm tallied 363 points and were led by Kai Seibel who shot plus 14 through 18 holes. Bryce Buckley shot a plus 19, Charlie Sager a plus 20, Mason Duritza a plus 22 and Josh Murphy a plus 25.

Northeast finished in 14th out of 15 teams, shooting a 383.

Senior Chase Lee shot a team best plus 14 followed by Michael Frame with a plus 22, Calvin Fowler with a plus 25, Wrigley Dietrick with a plus 34 and Landon Lehmkuhl shot a plus 64.

The Storm will be out at Monticello on Monday at 4 p.m.