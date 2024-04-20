Camacho's late PK lifts Lady Raiders to playoff win; Region champ Southeast boys toppled in first round

Apr. 19—With a 3-1 lead and under six minutes to play, the Southeast Whitfield High School girls soccer team appeared to be cruising past Druid Hills in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Friday night.

When a quick pair of goals evaporated the two-score lead and left the game tied with three minutes left, Southeast needed just seconds to restore order before going on to win 4-3 and move into the second round.

When the ball was put back in play after the equalizing Druid Hills goal, Southeast immediately attacked.

Mayah Camacho charged toward the goal and was cut down with a foul inside the penalty box. She took the resultant penalty kick and netted it in the top left corner of the net to give Southeast back the lead just a few seconds after the Lady Raiders lost it.

Camacho's shot lifts Southeast into the second round, where the Lady Raiders will travel to play Cherokee Bluff next Friday.

Camacho was also instrumental in Southeast getting the lead in the first place, scoring the game's first goal less than four minutes into the first half.

Allison Maldonado attacked along the flank and hit a cutting Camacho with a centering pass. Camacho's shot was tipped by the Druid Hills keeper, but went in anyway.

After the visitors tied the game at the 29:53 mark of the first, Noely Hurtado made it 2-1 Southeast with 19:44 left. She took a sharp-angled shot and managed to reach the opposite corner, again getting it in despite a keeper deflection.

The 2-1 lead held through halftime and until the 27:01 mark of the second half.

Southeast was awarded an indirect free kick deep in the attacking zone after a scramble in front of the net led to a Druid Hills defender falling onto the ball.

Camacho tapped the ball to Falestine Sarameh, who rocketed the ball in for the goal that made it 3-1.

Druid Hills scored the goal that cut it to 3-2 with 5:14 left, then scored the tying goal just seconds before Camacho's attack.

After the girls game, the Southeast Whitfield boys fell short in their own first-round playoff game.

The Region 7-4A champion Raiders were toppled 2-1 by fourth-seeded Holy Innocents Episcopal Friday night in the first round of the boys Class 4A playoffs, ending Southeast's season.

The Raiders came up short in a game that included a penalty kick make by both sides and a missed PK by the Raiders.

Holy Innocents scored first with 19:06 left in the first. The visitors were awarded a penalty kick after contact was made inside the penalty box, a call that Southeast players and coaches protested.

The Bears drilled the PK though, and the 1-0 score held at halftime.

Southeast, which struggled to get many good looks at the net in the first half, came out of halftime clearly with a more aggressive attack.

The Raiders were awarded a penalty kick with 34:40 left, and Joseph Pina went left and low to get the game-tying goal.

Just two minutes later, Pina was tackled from behind in the box, leaving Southeast with another PK and a chance to take the lead.

Bryan Delgado's shot was just a little high, and the score stayed knotted at 1-1.

With 25:37 left, Holy Innocents took the lead.

A centering pass from near the sideline found a wide open Bradlee Williams on the opposite side of the net. Williams tapped in for what would be the game-winning goal.

Southeast's season is over after one playoff game. The Raiders recovered from an 0-4 start to win 11 straight games at one point and took the Region 7-4A championship.

Holy Innocents advances to play East Forsyth in the second round.