Cam Waters joins RFKs Stage 60, set for Cup debut at Sonoma

Cam Waters is set to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Sonoma Raceway next month with RFK Racing as part of its Stage 60 program, the team announced Tuesday.

Waters, the Australian Supercars star, currently competes for Tickford Racing in Melbourne. The only driver to have won both the Australian Formula Ford Championship and the Supercars Development Series, Waters has made two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts this season for ThorSport Racing at Martinsville Speedway and Kansas Speedway.

“This opportunity for me is a dream come true and one that I do not take lightly given the global audience of NASCAR and the Cup Series,” Waters said in a press release. “I‘ve been fortunate to dip my toes into the NASCAR waters a bit this year and am excited to put my road-racing experience to the test this summer. It takes a village to make something like this come to fruition.”

Waters will pilot the No. 60 Ford in an Open entry at the California road course on June 9 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Per RFK Racing‘s press release, Waters has accumulated 11 wins, nearly 50 podium finishes, and 24 career pole positions since beginning his full-time tenure in 2016. The Victoria native drives the No. 6 Ford Mustang GT for Tickford and holds the record for the youngest driver to compete in the Bathurst 1000, an event in which he has secured three consecutive podium finishes.

“Cam has certainly logged his share of miles the last couple of months flying back and forth from Australia, but he‘s done a great job familiarizing himself with NASCAR and working with David Ragan in our simulator,” Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports said in a release. “It‘s always exciting when we can have someone from another part of our global motorsports family compete in a different series, and we feel this is a great opportunity for him to showcase his talent. We‘re grateful to RFK for initiating this Stage 60 program, and we‘re looking forward to Sonoma.”

Further details about the entry‘s sponsorship will be announced at a later time.

This story will be updated.