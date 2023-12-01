Cam Thomas scores team-high 26 points in return from injury as Nets fall to Hornets

NEW YORK — Cam Thomas bluntly predicted that he would have little issue regaining his scoring rhythm after missing nine straight games. Against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday at Barclays Center, the third-year guard’s self-estimation was proven to be an overwhelming fact, as he scored a team-high 26 points on 11-of-21 shooting in the Nets’ 129-128 loss.

It was almost exclusively buckets for Thomas against the Hornets. Coming off the bench for the first time since opening night, the 22-year-old finished with just two rebounds and one assist in his initial 25 minutes back on the court.

Thomas was on a minutes restriction on Thursday night. However, his presence did not necessarily result in less usage for Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie, specifically, who had endured strenuous workloads in recent games. After playing 38 minutes each in Tuesday’s 115-103 defeat of Toronto, the pair played 38 and 34 minutes, respectively, against Charlotte.

Lonnie Walker IV proved to be the odd man out in Brooklyn’s backcourt rotation. After averaging 21 minutes a night in the nine games Thomas missed, he played just 14 minutes in Thomas’ first game back. Royce O’Neale was ruled out before tipoff because of a left hip contusion.

Bridges had 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the loss. Nic Claxton added 20 points and a season-high 14 rebounds.

Thomas checked in for the first time with 6:05 left in the first quarter. Shortly after entering the game, he used a crafty snake dribble off a ball screen then pulled up from just inside the arc to score his first pair of NBA points in nearly three weeks. The young guard continued to aggressively hunt his shot, scored seven of the Nets’ final nine points to end the first half, and finished with 17 points in his first 12 minutes of action.

However, Brooklyn (9-9) still went into the locker room trailing the Hornets 73-71. Charlotte played without All-Star LaMelo Ball and No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller on Thursday. Thomas scored nine points in the second half.

The Nets shot 49.5% from the field and four of their five starters finished in double figures. However, that offensive production was not enough to make up for a disastrous defensive performance against an undermanned team. Brooklyn allowed the Hornets to shoot 50.5% from the field and surrendered 21 3-pointers. Terry Rozier was responsible for seven of them in a season-high 37-point performance.

Trailing Charlotte by one point with eight seconds left, Cam Johnson got a quality look from deep on the right wing to win the game, but his prayer was off-the-mark.