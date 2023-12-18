Cam Thomas passes Bernard King to make Nets history

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been having a career season for the Nets as he has found his rhythm when it comes to being the most talented scorer on the team. With all of the great things he has done this season, he has also found a way to make some history along the way.

In Saturday’s 124-120 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Thomas scored 41 points for the sixth game of his career scoring at least 40 points. According to the Nets, Thomas broke the franchise record for the most 40-point games by a player who was 22 years old or younger, passing Bernard King who did it five times before turning 23.

Thomas, 22, is currently averaging 23.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 45% from the field and 35.3% from behind the three-point line. His career-high for points scored in a single game is 47 and Thomas has also had performances of 46, 45, 44, and 43 points, with all six games happening in 2023.

Thomas has seen his star rise this season after coming off the bench for Brooklyn in his first two seasons due to being on the same team as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Now that he has grown as a player at the same time as playing time has opened up, Thomas is making some great things happen for a Nets team that needs everything he can provide.

Most 40-point games for a Net age 22 and under in franchise history: 6 – Cam Thomas (41 last night)

5 – Bernard King

6 – all other players in franchise history pic.twitter.com/mwGCDB1YeQ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire