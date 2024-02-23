Cam Thomas hits from way downtown

Here's a look at what's ahead for the Chiefs' offseason, including wide receiver upgrades and some big questions surrounding two of their biggest defensive stars — and free agents.
The Falcons have plenty of offensive talent, but it might not matter if they don't find a quarterback.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Cowboys' offseason, with an "all-in" 2024 ahead, according to team owner Jerry Jones — and plenty of concerns to shore up.
Here's a look at what's ahead this offseason for the Cardinals, who found wins scarce but promise plentiful in 2023.
The Dolphins will have to be smart about their decisions this offseason given their precarious salary cap status.
The Saints are a middle-of-the-pack team struggling with the same cap issues.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Broncos' offseason, including solving the Russell Wilson issue and beginning what looks like a massive teardown under Sean Payton.
Will Kirk Cousins play again for the Vikings?
The Bills will once again face a salary cap crunch, which will make for a challenging offseason.
The Bears face one of the offseason's most compelling decisions in whether or not to keep riding with Justin Fields.
Here's a look at what's ahead this offseason for the 49ers, who bring basically everybody back for another Super Bowl run — but aren't without a few areas of need.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Commanders' offseason, with a new regime in place from top to bottom — and the premium draft capital and cap space to expedite a significant turnaround.
Coming off a dominant regular season and a disappointing loss in the AFC title game, the Ravens will do their best to run it back with a loaded roster. But there will be some tough decision ahead on the defensive side.
Here's a look at what's ahead this offseason for the Seahawks, who changed head coaches from Pete Carroll to Mike Macdonald — and the big changes might not be done there.
The Raiders have a new head coach, GM and cap space to work with. There's hope on the horizon in Las Vegas.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Texans' offseason, including a couple big free agent questions on defense and at running back.
Here's what's ahead this offseason for the Bucs, who won the NFC South and a playoff game last season, but with a quarterback and star wide receiver who are both free agents.
The Jets will have some serious urgency in building a more effective offense around 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers.
Dan Campbell's Lions have several key pieces already in place. Can they make the right roster tweaks to build on last season's trip to the NFC championship game?
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Eagles' offseason, including a revamp on offense, new personnel on defense and a big decision ahead for Jason Kelce.