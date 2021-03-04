Cam Talbot with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Reuters

Some had thought the 43-year-old might walk away from the game when he parted ways with the Patriots last offseason after winning six Super Bowls in 20 seasons in New England. Instead, Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contact with the Bucs and more than delivered for the franchise with an impressive run through the playoffs and convincing win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the title game. Brady, who took home Super Bowl MVP honors while claiming a record-extending seventh championship ring, also shot down the possibility of retiring in his on-field TV interview, so the story he told about his exchange with wife Gisele Bundchen was no surprise.