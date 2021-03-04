Cam Talbot with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Vegas Golden Knights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cam Talbot (Minnesota Wild) with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 03/03/2021

Recommended Stories