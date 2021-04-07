Cam Sutton sees a return on investing dedication to his craft

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
With cornerback Mike Hilton leaving Pittsburgh for Cincinnati via free agency, the Steelers will look to Cam Sutton to fill the void.

Sutton, heading into his fifth year, has proven he’s more than ready for the task. He knows hard work and dedication to his craft are paying off, earning a starting role in the Steelers secondary.

“I’m reaping the benefits of the continued grind. The everyday grind that everyone doesn’t get to see outside of the finished product on game days,” Sutton told Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews in a recent interview.

That everyday grind has led to three interceptions, 17 passes defended, four forced fumbles and a recovery. He’s also posted two sacks, 73 tackles (three for loss) and three quarterback hits.

And Sutton is just getting started.

“With this opportunity to still be in Pittsburgh, I’m able to continue to build off the things that we were able to do in the first four years,” he said. “Work to bring No. 7 back to Pittsburgh, that’s our goal each and every time we step out on the field.”

“It’s thrilling to even talk about it. I just get the chills,” Sutton said with a smile. “I’m really excited to know what I can and what I will do for the organization. I’m really ready to show that to you guys.”

