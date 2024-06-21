The Cam Sutton contract wasn’t fully voided for the Lions

When the Detroit Lions released veteran cornerback Cam Sutton after his legal issues earlier this offseason, the team applied to the NFL to have his entire contractual obligation for 2024 recovered. Based on recent figures from the NFLPA and Over The Cap, that did not happen.

Sutton was initially due to cost the Lions $10.5 million in base salary for 2024. Detroit released Sutton with a June 1st designation and was hoping to have all of that $10.5 million cleared because of Sutton’s domestic charges and failure to turn himself into authorities promptly despite being at the team’s facility.

However, the latest salary cap update from the NFLPA shows a lower increase in Detroit’s cap room. Over the Cap now shows a $4.2 million dead money charge on the Lions’ books for 2024, and the NFLPA numbers reflect the same figure.

That would mean the NFL did not fully void Sutton’s salary obligation with the Lions. There has been no public info released on any potential settlement or ruling as of yet. Detroit now has just under $36 million in available cap room based on the NFLPA’s accounting.

Sutton recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is also unclear if Sutton’s contract with Pittsburgh contains any salary offsets that benefit the Lions.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire