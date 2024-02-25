Cam Spencer ties season-high as Tristen Newton’s triple-double helps UConn men to 78-54 win over Villanova

STORRS – Cam Spencer tied his season-high 25 points and Tristen Newton recorded the fourth triple-double of his career, the most among active Division I players, as UConn ran away late in the second half and capped off an exciting Saturday in Gampel Pavilion with a 78-54 win over Villanova.

Newton passed to Alex Karaban for a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in the game for his second triple-double of the season. He finished with 10 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

Spencer, after he was held to just six points in UConn’s loss at Creighton on Tuesday, scored 16 after UConn retired Rip Hamilton’s number at halftime. His final stat line included an efficient 9 of 13 shooting from the field and 5 of 8 from beyond the arc, his fifth game this season with at least five made 3-pointers.

Stephon Castle had 14 points and Donovan Clingan added 13.

Both teams showcased strong defense to start, but UConn started to pull away with a 9-0 run as it held Villanova scoreless for nearly six minutes. Clingan finished a layup and blocked Wildcats center Eric Dixon on the other end, then waved on the crowd after Spencer made his first 3-pointer of the night to take a 17-10 lead around the eight-minute mark. Coming off of his first game without a made 3 all season, Spencer made two more and extended the lead to nine.

Newton scored UConn’s last five points of the half, answering an end-of-shot-clock turnaround shot from Dixon with a similar midrange shot of his own as the clock expired, bringing the Huskies into the break up 31-21.

Defensively, UConn (25-3, 15-2 Big East) held Villanova to just 9 of 30 (30%) from the field and 1 of 10 from beyond the arc in the first half. UConn had seven blocks in the opening 20 minutes, led by three from Karaban and a pair from Castle.

Villanova made seven of its first 12 shots to start the second half, cutting its deficit to five twice in the first eight minutes. Spencer continued to respond, hitting his fifth 3-pointer of the game and following it up with a midrange, plus a foul, to start a 14-1 run that featured six consecutive points from Hassan Diarra at the tail end. Diarra, with a crafty layup in transition, pushed UConn’s lead to 18 with 8:31 to go.

UConn finished the game holding Villanova to just 33.3% shooting from the field and 3 of 24 from beyond the arc.

The Huskies have a week without games before its home finale against Seton Hall in Gampel Pavilion on March 3, to begin the final week of the regular season.

UConn retires Rip Hamilton’s number

Richard “Rip” Hamilton, UConn’s second-leading scorer all-time and a key member of the 1999 national championship team, watched with teammates from center court as his jersey No. 32 was retired to the rafters at halftime. “Welcome home, Rip,” legendary head coach Jim Calhoun said.

“There’s so many emotions going through my mind,” Hamilton said before acknowledging his teammates and coaches: “When I go up, we all go up.”