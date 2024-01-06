Cam Spencer’s clutch 3-pointer helps UConn men survive Butler, 88-81, for first true road win

INDIANAPOLIS – Up by four with 47 seconds left in a sold-out Hinkle Fieldhouse, Cam Spencer dribbled around the perimeter and pulled up from the top of the key. His shot fell through the rim with grace, nothing but net, and extended UConn’s lead over Butler to seven.

The Bulldogs answered with a 3-pointer of their own, but Hassan Diarra and Tristen Newton sealed the game at the free throw line. UConn (12-2, 3-1 Big East) survived a sloppy performance to beat Butler on the road, 88-81, on Friday.

“That was one of the clutchest shots I’ve seen,” said Alex Karaban, who scored 15 of his team-high 20 points in the second half and had to watch from the bench after fouling out in the final two minutes.

Butler, leading for nearly 22 minutes in the game, which featured five ties and 11 lead changes, cut UConn’s seven-point lead to just one with under four minutes left after a three-point play from D.J. Davis and a 3-pointer from former St. John’s guard Posh Alexander. After Alexander’s shot fell, the crowd roaring on its feet, Karaban put his head down and drove to the basket for a layup, later adding a pair of free throws to get some breathing room on the scoreboard.

UConn’s lead was just four when Hassan Diarra (nine points) attempted a step-back 3-pointer with a minute left. His shot missed but Spencer out hustled everyone for the offensive rebound. Falling out of bounds, the fifth-year veteran had the presence of mind to call a timeout to set up his shot, which eventually served as the dagger.

It marks the Huskies’ first true road win of the season and the program’s eighth straight win in the all-time series with the Bulldogs (10-5, 1-3 Big East).

Spencer finished with 14 points (6 of 11), four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block, while Stephon Castle, who played in several different roles as players were juggled around with foul trouble, had 14 with nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Newton struggled from the field but had 17 points, 10 from 13 attempts at the free throw line.

“That’s an NCAA-caliber team right there,” head coach Dan Hurley said after the game, expressing his respect for what Butler coach Thad Matta has built after completely reshaping his roster this offseason. “They’re one of the toughest teams to guard that we’ve played this year.”

Butler’s offense, second highest-scoring in the Big East behind UConn, was potent on Friday. The Bulldogs shot 25 of 53 from the field and 8 of 17 from deep, making 23 of 25 from the foul stripe. But their defense, especially in the first half, played the bigger role in keeping the game close.

UConn turned the ball over nine times in the first 20 minutes and allowed 13 points off those turnovers. The Huskies faced a 42-35 deficit at halftime.

“They switched one through four, on and off ball, so there were windows there where you could get guys slipping, players slipping pins, slipping out of staggers, different actions. The pass placement was bad,” Hurley said. “They made some great plays defensively, but it felt like we were soft in the first half, they took it to us. We came here, I guess, to play basketball and not fight – the way you need to in a Big East game. We fought the last 20 (minutes).”

Hurley spent most of the game rotating players in and out of the frontcourt as Samson Johnson (Eight points, six rebounds) and Karaban got into foul trouble with regular starting center Donovan Clingan on the end of the bench recovering from his foot injury.

Freshman forward Jaylin Stewart stepped up, even played the five at times, and scored five points: a 3-pointer in the first half that gave the Huskies a 21-20 lead and a second chance layup that cut UConn’s deficit to three about a minute before halftime.

“It starts with Sam and I. We do the stupidest fouls. I mean, he grabs a person, I’ll reach in, hit someone’s arm for no reason, it really starts with us. We really shouldn’t put Coach in that situation,” Karaban said. “If we’re smarter, more disciplined, then we don’t have to worry about that. But when Stewie was in there in the first half he really saved us… Without him, we wouldn’t have stayed in the game and it would’ve been a double-digit lead into half and it would’ve made it a lot more difficult to come back.”

Castle, who played the entire second half, is who makes the “small” lineup possible. At 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, Castle has the ability to successfully guard just about anyone on the floor.

“We’re not really small, so, we’re able to switch out one through five and it’s harder for teams to guard us on the other end when we’re playing like that. We’re really clicking and we’re all together, so it makes it pretty easy,” the freshman said.

He and Spencer came up with steals and transition layups on back-to-back possessions, and then connected on a fast break where Castle finished a layup through a foul on the next. That 7-0 run, which took less than a minute, tied the game at 46 with about 15 minutes left.

“I was losing my mind out there, that’s an intense game, it’s a big-time game. It was a great game to watch, I’d imagine people really enjoyed this Big East game tonight,” Hurley said.

Castle hit a 3-pointer, just his second of the year, and Karaban piled on another later in the half to give the Huskies a seven-point lead. Butler responded, cutting it back to four, but Newton and Diarra were able to maintain some breathing room on the scoreboard. Karaban answered Butler’s threat after the Alexander 3-pointer and Spencer, of course, claimed the win.

“I think we have a lot of heart,” Spencer said. “We were down in the first half, weren’t playing our best, I thought we came out in the second half with more urgency and, we still have to get better on the defensive end, but we didn’t let certain plays hurt us or affect our mood and our body language. So, really proud of how we responded after halftime and happy that we got the win.”