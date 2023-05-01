Cam Smith's college position coach offers insight into Dolphins' CB Round 2 selection

Torrian Gray had an up-close look at the Dolphins' second-round draft choice, cornerback Cam Smith.

Torrian was Cam's defensive backs coach at South Carolina.

"Quickness and burst," Gray told the Palm Beach Post about Smith's strengths on Monday. "Toughness. Tackling play-strength for a guy his size."

Smith had six interceptions and 18 passes defended in three seasons at South Carolina.

Gray said his favorite play from Cam's career was an interception made in 2021 against Clemson.

On the play Smith catches a deep pass from the Tigers' DJ Uiagalelei in over-the-shoulder fashion.

"Very few people can make that play on any level," Gray said.

Gray said that reducing penalties will "absolutely" be one thing Cam needs to refine in the NFL.

But Gray added that in general he believes Cam's NFL career will be "productive."

Gray played cornerback for Virginia Tech and for the Vikings. He has also coached defensive backs at the University of Florida and in the NFL for Chicago and Washington.

Asked if Smith was a more natural fit as an outside corner or inside corner, Gray said: "I feel he can mutually play both."

And so it will be interesting to see exactly where Miami defensive coordinator Vic Fangio positions the rookie.

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Cam Smith (9) makes an interception during the first quarter of the game against the Clemson Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium, in Columbia on November 27, 2021.

In a pre-draft column written by veteran football reporter Bob McGinn for Go Long, an anonymous scout complimented Cam Smith's "instincts" but added, in part, "he's just a little bit of a live wire. Emotional would be a safe word to describe him."

Gray was asked to describe Cam Smith's personality and approach.

"Wildcard," Gray said.

