Cam Smith reports to Dolphins and he won't back down from any challenge

MIAMI GARDENS — Cam Smith was beaming, the Dolphins rookie cornerback out on a football field and having pulled on the aqua #24 jersey moments earlier, for the very first time.

"Felt kind of surreal," Smith, the second-rounder from South Carolina said. "I had to send my Mom a little first-day-at-work picture."

Smith was about to begin two days of Dolphins rookie camp.

He's one of only four drafted Miami played. And he'll compete against 21 undrafted Dolphins.

Is Smith glad that in his first time in a Dolphins uniform he won't be asked to cover the likes of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle?

"I wouldn't shy away from that," Smith said. "That would be a great first day."

Smith is extremely confident. And athletic. And fast.

What's the source of that swag?

"Just kind of out here," Smith said, turning around to look at Miami's practice field, which had a shadow cast by Hard Rock Stadium. "Practice field every day. When I'm out here by myself doing whatever, stuff like that just kind of gave me the edge. I know I put in the work. I know I did what I'm supposed to do to beat you."

Coaches have said Smith can be "emotional" and even a "lightning-rod."

They have also noticed that he is very aggressive, which can lead to penalties.

South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

"I kind of try to stronghold people a lot to try to assert my dominance on people," Smith conceded. "Sometimes that gets me in trouble but just kind of just playing in control. Playing within myself and not really trying to do too much and just trying to make the play."

Smith is taking a simple approach to rookie minicamp.

"Know all my plays," Smith said. "No busts. No loafs. Stay in shape and run to the ball every single play."

Smith has spent some time with star corner Xavien Howard. And he visited with Dolphins' cornerbacks coach Sam Madison on video teleconference.

"So I was already tuned up on the plays," Smith said. "(Madison) was just giving me nuances to look at. The formations. I feel like I fell into the perfect spot right now."

Smith will begin his training at outside corner but also figures to get some reps inside.

As for off-the-field concerns, Smith is staying at an Airbnb but would like to look into some spots near the beach.

"Yeah, I mess with the beach," Smith said. "But I probably won't mess with that price."

