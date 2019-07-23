Cam Robinson won’t be ready for start of camp

The Jaguars have a new quarterback to protect, but his left tackle won’t be ready for the start of camp.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is expected to open camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Robinson didn’t participate in the offseason work after tearing his ACL last September (Week Two), so this is no surprise.

The Jaguars used their second-round pick on Florida right tackle Jawaan Taylor, but he’s not as good a fit on the blind side. That likely means getting by with Josh Wells or Cedric Ogbuehi until Robinson is ready to return.