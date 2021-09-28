Cam Robinson upgraded to full participant in Tuesday practice estimate

The Jaguars did not practice on Tuesday in preparation for their Thursday matchup with the Bengals. But they still had some positive news on their injury report estimate.

Left tackle Cam Robinson (shoulder) was upgraded from limited on Monday to a full participant on Tuesday.

Robinson missed a handful of snaps during Jacksonville’s loss to Arizona on Sunday. But based on the report, he’s in a position to play on Thursday night.

Cornerback Tre Herndon (knee) also appears close to making his 2021 debut, as he’s been a full participant on Monday and Tuesday’s estimates.

Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) and left guard Andrew Norwell (ankle) both remained limited on the Tuesday report.

Finally, kicker Josh Lambo missed Tuesday for personal reasons.

