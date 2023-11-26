Cam Robinson, Tytus Howard leave with a knee injury

The Jaguars and Texans both have lost a key offensive lineman.

The Jaguars saw left tackle Cam Robinson go down with a left knee injury. He was injured on an incomplete pass to Travis Etienne on the Jaguars' first play of their second possession of the game.

Robinson, who tore the ACL in that knee in 2018, slammed his helmet to the ground on the sideline. After emerging from the blue medical tent, Robinson had a towel over his head and appeared to be crying.

The Jaguars list him as questionable to return, but it does not look like he will.

The Jaguars moved Walker Little to left tackle with Ezra Cleveland at left guard.

The Texans lost left guard Tytus Howard with 20 seconds left in the first quarter on a 62-yard pass play that was negated by an illegal shift. He was carted from the sideline to the training room.

The Texans list him as questionable to return with a knee injury.

Juice Scruggs replaced Howard at left guard.

The Jaguars, who trailed 17-0 at halftime in the loss to the Texans earlier this season, lead 10-0.