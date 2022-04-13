Cam Robinson signs his franchise tender

Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson played out the 2021 season under the terms of the franchise tag and he’s prepared to do the same this season.

The Jaguars announced that Robinson signed his franchise tender on Wednesday afternoon. The two sides will still be able to talk about a long-term contract and they’ll have until July 15 to work one out before Robinson will be locked into playing on the tag.

If he does play on the tag, Robinson will make a salary of $16.662 million. He made $13.75 million during the 2021 season.

Robinson has started all 61 games that he’s played since joining the Jaguars as a 2017 second-round pick. He’s one of four current Jaguars who were drafted by the team and went on to sign a second contract with the team.

