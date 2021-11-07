Cam Robinson questionable with back injury, Walker Little makes first start

We knew that the Jaguars would be without running back James Robinson against the Buffalo Bills after he suffered a bruised heel in last weekend’s loss to Seattle, but we found out about another surprise injury just after kickoff on Sunday.

Per the announcers on CBS, Jacksonville left tackle Cam Robinson apparently suffered a back injury in pregame warmups and did not get the start. In his place is rookie tackle Walker Little, who has appeared in two games this season (the Jags’ last two matchups) but is yet to make a start.

Little was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and he was considered a high-upside player. At one point a first-round prospect, Little tore his ACL early in the 2019 season and opted out of the 2020 season. He’s considered a project player but one that could take over a starting spot eventually.

We’ll get our first look at Little in extended action on Sunday as the Jaguars try to knock off one of the hottest teams in the NFL at TIAA Bank Field.