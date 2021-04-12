Cam Robinson officially signs franchise tag

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyler Nettuno
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Though it had initially been reported on March 18 that offensive tackle Cam Robinson “accepted” the franchise tag with the Jacksonville Jaguars, his choice to sign it didn’t become official until Friday. Now, the fifth-year player has agreed to the tag, meaning if Jacksonville doesn’t sign Robinson to a long-term deal by July 15, he will play the 2021 season at a salary of $13.8 million.

Robinson has started every game he’s appeared in since the Jaguars took him in the second round in 2017. After an encouraging rookie year, he missed nearly the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL. He returned and started most of the last two seasons, but he struggled a bit. As a result, there were some speculations that the Jags would target a veteran tackle like Trent Williams.

But either those stakes were too high or the Jaguars decided Robinson was good enough to tag, and though it’s unknown if he’ll be on the roster beyond this season, a strong outing in 2021 could obviously change that.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL players react to Minnesota police shooting of Daunte Wright

    Former and current NFL players have voiced their anger over the shooting death of Daunte Wright by Minnesota police.

  • Nate Sudfeld, Mac Jones, pro days and more 49ers news from last week

    We check in the San Francisco 49ers, one of the Arizona Cardinals' NFC West rivals, to see what has been going on this last week.

  • Andre Drummond mocks LaMarcus Aldridge, says he is ‘too small’

    Andre Drummond mocks LaMarcus Aldridge, says he is "too small"

  • USWNT will proceed on equal pay appeal with working conditions settlement officially approved

    A court approved a settlement on working conditions, allowing the USWNT players to proceed with the equal pay case.

  • Connor Brown puts scoring streak on line as Senators face Jets

    There have been few causes for celebration this season for the Ottawa Senators, who sit at the bottom of the North Division standings. Connor Brown's franchise-record goal-scoring run is an exception. When the Senators host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, Brown will look to extend his seven-game goal spree for a Senators team that is slogging through a four-game losing skid and have just one win in their last seven games (1-5-1).

  • Nadal shrugs off fitness concerns ahead of Monte Carlo return

    The Spaniard has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, having skipped a series of tournaments due to a back injury sustained in Melbourne. Chasing a record-extending 12th title in Monte Carlo, Nadal has been awarded an opening round bye and will open his campaign in the second round against either Federico Delbonis or Adrian Mannarino. "An important part of the season has arrived for me," Nadal, 34, told a news conference on Sunday.

  • Adia Barnes joins USA Basketball staff for AmeriCup, says 'absolutely not' to coaching Arizona men's team

    Adia Barnes has a new gig and it isn't the open office next door at the Arizona facilities.

  • Bucks' Khris Middleton joining NBL's Brisbane Bullets ownership group

    Khris Middleton is the latest NBA players to join an ownership group in Australia.

  • Soccer: Saint-Maximin inspires crucial win for Newcastle at Burnley

    Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin came off the bench to turn the game around for lowly Newcastle United as they came from behind to earn a vital 2-1 Premier League win at Burnley on Sunday. Burnley had led through an 18th-minute goal from Czech striker Matej Vydra and were well on top before substitute Saint-Maximin changed the game inside seven minutes with an assist and a goal. The result will ease the nerves of Newcastle fans whose team are now six points above Fulham, who occupy the final relegation spot.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Injury Updates for LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and more

    Injury expert Jeff Stotts of RotoWire.com breaks what fantasy managers can expect from some of the NBA's biggest injured stars.

  • Dawn Staley will give Adia Barnes net from 2017 national title in budding tradition for Black coaches

    Carolyn Peck, the first Black female coach to win a basketball title, gave a piece of her net to Dawn Staley. Staley is carrying on the milestone.

  • Exclusive: Nike, WNBA team up for landmark 25th season with the most comprehensive uniform system ever

    The Rebel Edition jerseys uplift stories of female empowerment stories from their cities and neighborhoods to life through the eyes of the players donning them on game day.

  • Conor McGregor calls off UFC 264 fight with Dustin Poirier over missing charitable donation

    McGregor called off his fight with Poirier after being called out for not making good on his donation to Poirier's foundation.

  • Conor McGregor’s manager to Dustin Poirier: Going public about donation money ‘a low move’

    "Conor is as generous as it gets," Audie Attar said in response to McGregor not yet donating $500K to The Good Fight Foundation as promised.

  • Aaron Rodgers’ second week on Jeopardy! includes “fun” Packer-related moment that leaves him “exasperated”

    As explained on Friday night, I’ve seen enough from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the guest host of Jeopardy! to believe that they should just give him the full-time job. This week, he gets a chance to strengthen his case to succeed the late Alex Trebek. Jeopardy! executive producer Mike (not Michael) Richards spoke with [more]

  • Knicks Takeaways from Sunday's 102-96 win over Raptors, including clutch RJ Barrett

    The Knicks survived the Raptors' comeback to hold on and get back to .500 with a 102-96 win on Sunday night.

  • Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama casually hung out at Atlanta airport with the green jacket

    Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama casually hung out at Atlanta's airport with the green jacket after his win at Augusta National.

  • Hideki Matsuyama and his green jacket, chilling at the Atlanta airport

    Green jacket winners: They sit around in airports just like us!

  • Conor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade

    Just weeks after the fight was announced, Conor McGregor is claiming that he is not fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10. He made the comment in the midst of a Twitter spat between the two fighters. McGregor won the first meeting between the two when he was on the rise to UFC greatness. Poirier more recently won the rematch, setting up a blockbuster bout this summer. The bout could be in trouble after Poirier and McGregor went to battle on Twitter after Poirier called McGregor out for not following through on a $500,000 donation to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation. McGregor had promised the donation in the lead-up to their fight at UFC 257 in January. Poirier claims that McGregor's team stopped responding to his team's communications about the donation after he defeated McGregor at UFC 257 via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor fired back, saying that Poirier's team never detailed how the money was to be directed. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor battle on Twitter https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381388524163850243?s=20 https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381481527457026048?s=20 This latest turn is in stark contrast to the weeks leading up to the fight at UFC 257. The two men were cordial and respectful of one another, each of course talking about how they expected to win the fight, but with little to no trash talk. The sparks began flying over the situation surrounding the donation to Poirier's foundation. It's unclear if McGregor was serious or simply caught up in the heat of the moment, but their exchange on Twitter led the Irishman to saying that the fight was off and that he would fight someone else on July 10. "You're ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You f---ing brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money," McGregor wrote. "The fight is off btw (by the way). I'm going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid." https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381624066105344000?s=20 Just a few minutes later, McGregor didn't exactly pull back the comment about not fighting Poirier, but seemed to be saying as much, as he threw out another comment about making him pay with his brain. "My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name," he said. UFC officials had not yet commented on the exchange at the time of publication. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381626207670784002?s=20 TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre tells Joe Rogan he would have returned for Khabib

  • Pick your favorite: Dueling Green Bay Packers mock drafts

    Pick your favorite! Two dueling mock drafts for the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL draft.