Add another franchise-tagged player to the list.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, left tackle Cam Robinson is not expected to sign a long-term contract extension with the Jaguars before Thursday’s deadline.

Robinson, a second-round pick in 2017, has started 47 games for the Jaguars in the last four seasons, including all 16 in 2020. He’s an important piece at left tackle, especially with the club breaking in No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence as a rookie quarterback.

Back in March, head coach Urban Meyer said the Jaguars like Robinson’s potential and feel his ceiling is “very high.”

Robinson is scheduled to make $13.754 million playing on his first franchise tag in 2021.

Of the seven franchise-tagged players, four are now reportedly not expected to sign long-term deals before Thursday’s deadline: Robinson, Jets safety Marcus Maye, Bears receiver Allen Robinson, and Washington guard Brandon Scherff.

Cam Robinson not expected to sign long-term deal with Jaguars originally appeared on Pro Football Talk