Cam Robinson listed among CBS Sports’ top-100 free agents

If the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to draft Trevor Lawrence, then there may not be a higher priority than securing his blindside. Cam Robinson has held down the left tackle position for the last few seasons in Jacksonville since he was taken in the second round in 2017.

Robinson has been decently productive during his time with the Jags, but with his contract expiring, it’s a chance they could move on. There are high-caliber free-agent options available like Trent Williams (or Orlando Brown through a tag-and-trade) and several draftable prospects, and Jacksonville likely doesn’t want to allocate a large chunk of its more than $82 million cap space to giving Robinson a large deal.

Still, Robinson will likely have some suitors on the open market. In a ranking from CBS Sports of the top 100 NFL free agents, he was listed at No. 64.

He is a relatively young tackle (26) with lots of starting experience, which will make him appealing. But he didn’t have a good season in 2020, even though it was a contract year.

Robinson has started all 47 games he’s appeared in since coming into the league, and his experience is certainly one of his main selling points as a free agent. Though he missed most of the 2018 season with an ACL injury, he’s never missed more than two games in one year otherwise.

However, as CBS notes, he didn’t have an overly impressive season despite it being a contract year for him, and given the amount of cap space the Jags have, it makes sense that they would want to go in a different direction during the rebuild.