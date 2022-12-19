Cam Robinson likely out of year with torn meniscus

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The Jaguars are trying to win the AFC South and their bid will have to unfold without the assistance of left tackle Cam Robinson.

Head coach Doug Pederson said at his Monday press conference that Robinson is probably going to miss the rest of the season after hurting his knee in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys. Robinson suffered a torn meniscus.

“I hate it for him because he’s played extremely well this season,” Pederson said.

Robinson signed a three-year deal with the Jags this offseason and has started all 14 games for the Jaguars this year. Walker Little will be taking over the left tackle spot as long as he is out of the lineup.

