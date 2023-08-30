Cam Rising injury update puts Utah QB's status for Florida game in jeopardy | Report

SALT LAKE CITY — Florida football probably won't see Utah starting quarterback Cameron Rising for a second time when they face the No. 14 Utes in their season opener on Thursday night (8 p.m., ESPN).

Per a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Rising isn't expected to play for the Utes in the rematch between Utah and the Florida Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The status of Rising has been in doubt since he spent all year rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered on Jan. 1 against Penn State. Rising has been taking part in fall camp on a limited basis.

Who is Utah's backup QB behind Cam Rising?

If Rising can't play, it will be a blow to the Utah offense. He's gone 18-6 as a starter in two seasons against the Utes, throwing for 5,572 yards and 46 TDs while leading Utah to back-to-back Pac 12 titles.

Rising went 22 for 32 for 216 yards passing and added 91 yards rushing against Florida last season. He threw for 1 TD and 1 interception, a critical red zone mistake in the closing seconds that sealed UF's 29-26 over the Utes at The Swamp.

Utah will turn to Bryson Barnes (430 yards, 4 TDs, 2 interceptions) as a starter, but may also use redshirt freshman third-stringer Nate Johnson as a change-of-pace option. Johnson, a four-star recruit from Clovis, Calif., is a dual-threat quarterback who had one passing TD and one rushing TD as a freshman last season.

What Florida is saying about Cam Rising injury situation

Florida cornerback Jason Marshall said Tuesday that the Gators have prepared for all three quarterbacks this week.

“It hasn’t changed anything," Marshall said. "Sticking to the gameplan. It doesn’t matter who’s back there. As long as we stick to the gameplan, focus on the gameplan, we should be good.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Cam Rising injury update vs. Florida: Utah QB unlikely to play