Cam Rising hosts football camp for kids in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utes quarterback Cam Rising wasn’t going to let the hot temperatures stop his football camp Thursday afternoon.

The Utes All-Pac-12 quarterback and other players braved the heat at Herriman High School to host his Rising Stars Football Camp that teaches some 150 kids from kindergarten to 12th grade some football skills.

“These are going to be the football players of tomorrow, the scientists, the doctors and everything,” Rising said. “They’re going to make the difference, and anything that I can do to give back to the to the next generation is going to be something that I want to do.”

Rising is hosting a two-day camp with the early session Friday devoted to special needs kids. All the proceeds from the camp will go to the Herriman Ute Football Conference.

Rising said he went to camps like these, and was eager to make a difference in these kids’ lives by signing autographs and taking pictures with them.

“I always went to camp just trying to learn from anybody,” Rising said. “I can just to try to get better here and there. When you get to see the guys in person and really just see how different it is around them, I’m glad to be able to be on this side of it now.”

Rising and the campers will also help with food donations and incentivizing donations by offering giving away sign memorabilia and several in kind donations.

Rising brought several of his Utah teammates to help out.

“It’s important because all these kids, they want to be like Cam,” said defensive lineman Junior Tafuna. “Every chance that a kid gets to be out here with every single one of us hopefully gives them a little push to follow their dreams of playing whatever sport it is, and achieving whatever they want to the highest degree.”

Rising and the Utah football team will begin its first season in the Big 12 Conference in August.

