Cam Rising, Clark Phillips III shine as No. 12 Utah cruises past Oregon State

Cameron Rising threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 73 yards and a touchdown as No. 12 Utah cruised past Oregon State 42-16 on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Clark Phillips III led an opportunistic Utah defense that generated four turnovers, including three interceptions from Phillips, one of which was returned for a touchdown. With the wins, the Utes improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Pac-12. OSU dropped to 3-2 and 0-2, respectively.