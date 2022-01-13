Cam Reddish to New York

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Atlanta Hawks are trading forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a deal that includes a protected 2022 first-round pick via Charlotte. Knicks also acquire Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick via Brooklyn in trade.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

Cam Reddish is 22 years old. He’s already improved to a 38 percent 3-point shooter, while showing real ability as a playmaker too — both in ISO and P-R. He’s 6-8 and will eventually guard three positions. No doubt a future All-Star! Just an incredible move by the #Knicks. – 11:35 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Sources confirm Knicks are sending their 2022 protected first-round pick (via CHA) & Kevin Knox to ATL in the Cam Reddish deal. That is the entire package from NYK for Reddish, per SNY sources. ESPN first to report Knox and 1st. – 11:35 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Reddish and Barrett together again will fuel every Zion rumor in the world.

If they can get Mike Krzyzewski to coach them this team could reach the Elite Eight someday. – 11:34 AM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Can confirm Hawks are trading Cam Reddish to the Knicks.

Deal will include protected first-round 2022 pick (via Hornets).

Knicks also get Solomon Hill and 2025 second-round pick.

@Adrian Wojnarowski first. – 11:33 AM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Reddish for Knox and a pick is about the same as the (obvious) Culver and a pick deal I tossed out this week. As noted there, not sure paying Reddish would have fit the Grizzlies’ plans with the young wings they already have. – 11:33 AM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Hawks fans breathe a collective sign of relief as they no longer pretend to see future potential stardom in Cam Reddish. – 11:33 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Can confirm Knicks dealing for Reddish as @Adrian Wojnarowski reported – Grimes is not in the deal. It’s Knox and the Charlotte protected No. 1. – 11:32 AM

Story continues

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

KD Kyrie and Harden vs Zion RJ and Cam Reddish at Rucker Park is gonna be insane. – 11:32 AM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

The Hawks are trading Cam Reddish to the Knicks for a protected 2022 first-round pick via Charlotte. Solomon Hill and a 2025 2nd round pick is also going to New York.

@Adrian Wojnarowski was first – 11:32 AM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The Hawks are trading Cam Reddish to the Knicks for a deal that includes a protected 2022 first-round pick, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/2QXQ4wAVe6 – 11:31 AM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Trae Young was asked recently what needs to change going forward and, to me, his answer screamed: “We need a second star!” This Cam Reddish trade has to be the first step in acquiring one.

Via @Chris Kirschner pic.twitter.com/GK2959bit1 – 11:30 AM

Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones

That’s all it took to land Cam Reddish? – 11:29 AM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST

Cam Reddish has shot an eFG% of 65% in transition, 58% when spotting up, and 42% creating out of ball screens and hand offs so far this season. – 11:29 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Knicks just got Cam Reddish for *checks notes* nothing?!?!

It’s really @AshNicoleMoss birthday lmaoo – 11:27 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: The Atlanta Hawks are trading forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a deal that includes a protected 2022 first-round pick via Charlotte. Knicks also acquire Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick via Brooklyn in trade. – 11:26 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Hawks final injury report for tonight’s game vs. Heat:

Clint Capela: Out

Solomon Hill: Out

Jalen Johnson: Out

Cam Reddish: Out

John Collins: Available

De’Andre Hunter: Available – 6:54 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

De’Andre Hunter and John Collins are available.

Cam Reddish and Clint Capela are out. – 6:39 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Clint Capela and Cam Reddish are out for the Hawks vs. Heat tonight. – 6:35 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Clint Capela and Cam Reddish are out for tonight’s game.

De’Andre Hunter is available. – 6:30 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Updated Hawks injury report for tonight’s game vs. Heat:

John Collins (back): Probable

De’Andre Hunter (wrist): Questionable

Clint Capela (ankle): Doubtful

Cam Reddish (ankle): Doubtful

Solomon Hill (hamstring): Out

Jalen Johnson (ankle): Out – 1:57 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Hawks’ injury report for tonight vs. visiting Heat:

John Collins (back): Probable

De’Andre Hunter (wrist): Questionable

Clint Capela (ankle): Doubtful

Cam Reddish (ankle): Doubtful

Solomon Hill (hamstring): Out

Jalen Johnson (ankle): Out – 1:26 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

For tonight, Hunter still listed as questionable.

Capela and Reddish are doubtful. pic.twitter.com/nUtR098EW1 – 1:01 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Updated injury report:

John Collins (low back tension) is probable.

De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) is questionable.

Clint Capela (L ankle sprain) is doubtful.

Cam Reddish (R ankle sprain) is doubtful.

Solomon Hill is out.

Jalen Johnson (L ankle sprain) is out. – 1:01 PM

More on this storyline

Ian Begley: Knicks and Hawks had talked about a deal for Cam Reddish that sent Quentin Grimes to ATL in recent days but some NYK decision-makers been opposed, per SNY sources. @Adrian Wojnarowski reports Knicks and Hawks have Reddish deal in place. -via Twitter @IanBegley / January 13, 2022

The Knicks are also among the teams who have had a degree of interest in Cam Reddish, per sources familiar with the Reddish dynamic in Atlanta. The Hawks, per various reports, will make — or are making – Reddish available via trade. -via SportsNet New York / January 12, 2022

Brian Windhorst: I’m not sure these there have been offers but when you talk to teams, they will say that they look for Reddish to potentially be packaged with the Delon Wright and or Solomon Hill who’s in the last year contract. -via Spotify / January 8, 2022