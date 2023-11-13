Cam Reddish talks about how his Lakers teammates have emboldened him

Just a few years ago, Cam Reddish entered the NBA with a very bright future. He was the No. 10 pick in the 2019 draft, and many felt he had tremendous star potential.

However, in his first four seasons, he didn’t amount to much, as he averaged just 10.3 points a game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range. Some likely felt he had become a bust.

The Los Angeles Lakers, however, thought highly enough of him to sign him as a free agent this summer. He struggled to start this season, but he has come on strong in his last two games after head coach Darvin Ham moved him into the starting lineup.

In the last two contests combined, he has shot 12-of-20 overall and 6-of-11 from downtown to score 35 points while also adding 10 rebounds and six steals. After the team’s 116-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, he said he has the type of supportive environment he has never enjoyed before.

Cam Reddish on his confidence on the floor: "I feel like all my teammates have done a great job of just pouring into me and telling me how much they believe in me. I haven't had an atmosphere like this in my entire NBA career." ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/vFALqPhiR3 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 13, 2023

The forward said that, unlike his past NBA teams, the Lakers are actually trying to win and compete for a world championship. It also helps that he appears to have more of a defined role on this team, as opposed to simply being expected to float around and be a featured scorer.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire