Cam Reddish will not play in Thursday’s Lakers versus Hornets game

The 2023-24 season has seen a revolving door of injuries for the Los Angeles Lakers. It has been a constant string of mostly minor and moderate injuries for them, and it has had somewhat of an impact on their play since they haven’t been able to build lots of cohesion.

In particular, wing depth has been a problem at times. Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura have missed a considerable amount of time, and Cam Reddish missed some games in November due to groin soreness.

As the Lakers get set to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday evening, Reddish has been ruled out.

Darvin Ham says Cam Reddish (groin) is out tonight against Charlotte. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 29, 2023

Reddish’s absence will likely mean some meaningful minutes for second-year wing Max Christie. He’s averaging 4.3 points in 16.5 minutes a game while shooting 38.7% overall and 30.2% from 3-point range this season.

