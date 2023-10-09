Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt to sit out Lakers vs. Nets preseason game

The Los Angeles Lakers lost the first game of their 2023-24 preseason schedule on Saturday to the Golden State Warriors, 125-108. However, it was an opportunity for many of their supporting players and reserves to get playing time and show how much they have improved.

Forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who is a serious candidate for the team’s third and final frontcourt starting spot, played well, grabbing seven rebounds and going 2-of-3 from 3-point range in 21 minutes. How well he shoots from downtown will presumably be a big factor in his chances of being a starter once again this season.

Cam Reddish, whom the Lakers signed as a free agent in July, went 0-of-4 in 18 minutes before leaving the game due to an ankle injury.

Neither Vanderbilt nor Reddish will play on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets per Mike Trudell.

Reddish (ankle) and Vanderbilt (heel) are both out tonight for precautionary reasons. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 9, 2023

While the ankle ailment Reddish sustained on Saturday will keep him out on Monday, Vanderbilt will sit out due to a heel issue that he has been dealing with for several days.

Ham said the heel issue with Vanderbilt came up in practice last week and it’s something to monitor. They want to make sure he’s right moving forward. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 9, 2023

The Lakers will take the court again on Wednesday when they face the Sacramento Kings in Anaheim, Calif.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire