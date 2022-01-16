Cam Reddish: ‘I feel like I can be a star’

“I feel like I can be a star,” Reddish said in his first comments as a Knick after his new team routed the Hawks at State Farm Arena. “I feel like I could be a legit star. That’s what I’m working to be. It’s pretty simple.” It hasn’t been simple at all for Reddish, who has battled injuries and a glut of wings in Atlanta. He requested a trade before the 2021-22 season started. The No. 10 pick in the 2019 draft has played in 118 career games in his 2½ seasons, averaging 11.1 points on a substandard 38.5 percent shooting. “I think I’m still on track,” Reddish added in an interview with the Knicks’ three traveling beat writers in the arena. “I’ll continue to put the work in. I think I’m still there for sure.”

Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post

Marc Berman: Hawks coach Nate McMillan says he saw a Paul George type in Cam Reddish. Said it’s “unfortunate” Cam wanted out. -via Twitter @NYPost_Berman / January 15, 2022

Chris Fedor: I was told that though the Cavs had expressed interest in Cam Reddish in the past, and they checked in on his availability with the Atlanta Hawks… one thing that I’m told from a source is that the intel that they got back was not flattering when it came to Cam Reddish. -via Spotify / January 15, 2022

Barbara Barker: “Sometimes a change of scenery is good for people. So we will see how it unfolds,” Thibs said of Reddish. “Everyone’s path is different. Some guys get off to fast starts. Some guys get off to slow starts…..He comes in and it’s a fresh start for him.” -via Twitter @meanbarb / January 14, 2022