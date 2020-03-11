Cam Phillips wins third XFL player of week honor

Houston Roughnecks receiver Cam Phillips surely will get a chance in the NFL after what he’s done in the XFL.

For the third time in five weeks, Phillips earned XFL star of the week honors.

Phillips made 10 catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns last week, giving him 31 catches for 455 yards and nine touchdowns for the season.

Phillips spent the 2018 season with the Bills and saw action in two regular-season games. He caught one pass for 9 yards.

Buffalo waived him before the start of the 2019 season.

The XFL allows fans to decide the league’s top performer in voting for the XFL Star Of The Week. XFL Football Operations nominates one key player from each team after each game.

The players with the most votes from each day advance to the final round Monday, when fans determine the winner on Twitter. The XFL Star Of The Week is the league’s top weekly individual honor.

